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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 5
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100 views • December 02, 2020
Dr. Andrew Kaufman provides a brilliant explanation of the LIES we have all been fed surrounding COVID 19... from testing to reporting the actual numbers to justify a global economic lock down has all been based on a foundational FRAUD.
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for there you will be given not only the TRUTH on a massive scale but more importantly the SOLUTION restoring our PUBLIC courthouses to 'common law' which is outside of the [BAR/LAWYERS... INFERIOR COURTS].
Send this website link far and wide the world must wake quickly now and it is.... GOD SPEED!
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for there you will be given not only the TRUTH on a massive scale but more importantly the SOLUTION restoring our PUBLIC courthouses to 'common law' which is outside of the [BAR/LAWYERS... INFERIOR COURTS].
Send this website link far and wide the world must wake quickly now and it is.... GOD SPEED!
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