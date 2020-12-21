Hilltop Park: Long Beach Today...Pathetic Dec. 19, 2020

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This is just draining making videos like these and witnessing so many doing what the TV told them to. I thought more would have at least a little common sense...but I was wrong. Thank you to the people I know that sees through this charade of harm.