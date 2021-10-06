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Vincent Gircys and Joseph Nucara - Crossing Borders and Protecting Yourself From Tyranny and Lawlessness
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120 views • October 06, 2021
Vincent Gircys and Joseph Nucara share their considerable knowledge regarding strategies we can take to protect our rights and freedoms in these days of tyranny and lawlessness.
Joseph Nucara, P. Eng., M.B.A. was one of VCC’s first guests to blow the whistle on the tactics being used to instil fear in his interview "PCR Testing - Factual or Fraudulent" https://www.bitchute.com/video/g64PZbs4CeOo/
Vincent Gircys is a veteran of 32 years with the Ontario Provincial Police having provided enforcement, forensic investigations and emergency response to the citizens of Ontario. Recent events afforded the time and ability to assess the current loss of Charter Rights and Freedoms, government overreach and the lack of government accountability. Check out VCC’s channels for more powerful interviews with Vincent.
Police for Freedom: https://policeforfreedom.org/
COVID-19 Isolation Sites: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/08/government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-covid-19-safe-voluntary-isolation-sites-in-ontario.html
Jobs Bill Petition: https://forms.gle/MBorvCtDEyXM8cVH9 or at www.romanbaber.ca/JobsBill
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Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Joseph Nucara, P. Eng., M.B.A. was one of VCC’s first guests to blow the whistle on the tactics being used to instil fear in his interview "PCR Testing - Factual or Fraudulent" https://www.bitchute.com/video/g64PZbs4CeOo/
Vincent Gircys is a veteran of 32 years with the Ontario Provincial Police having provided enforcement, forensic investigations and emergency response to the citizens of Ontario. Recent events afforded the time and ability to assess the current loss of Charter Rights and Freedoms, government overreach and the lack of government accountability. Check out VCC’s channels for more powerful interviews with Vincent.
Police for Freedom: https://policeforfreedom.org/
COVID-19 Isolation Sites: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/08/government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-covid-19-safe-voluntary-isolation-sites-in-ontario.html
Jobs Bill Petition: https://forms.gle/MBorvCtDEyXM8cVH9 or at www.romanbaber.ca/JobsBill
****************************************************
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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