Gonzalo Lira, an American/Chilean citizen was detained by the Ukrainian SBU last year, and arrested very publicly again this year.

He had since disappeared until this week, admitting he had been in prison awaiting trial, tortured, and extorted.

He had gotten bail, and attempted to flee into Hungary for asylum and hasn't been heard from publicly since.

To help Gonzalo, the public must continue placing pressure on the US government and Western "human rights" organizations who have so far, very deliberately, ignored his case.

Mirrored - The New Atlas

