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Canada Freezes Trucker Pat King's Bank Account from E-Transfers!
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230 views • February 10, 2022
Pat King talks about the retaliation Canada will now get from freezing E-transfers on his bank account. Canada government is acting like a bunch of bullies but Pat is not a dummy. He's on it!
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