© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ricardo Delgado Bioestadistico
Follow
1
Share
Report
2635 views • December 25, 2021
LISTEN CAREFULLY explains why people are getting strokes, cardiac arrests and blackouts - and reason of sudden deaths. Inflammation will create autoimmune disorders / cyto storms.. why people need to be continuously jabbed and how they trigger using 3/4/5G technology. they can now kill the vaccinated like a lottery system with the push of a button thanks to phones and bluetooth...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.