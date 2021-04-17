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Side Effects What Happened to Stephen Colbert?
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360 views • April 17, 2021
2009 Commercial that is actually funny versus Stephen Colbert ?
See Colbert's full clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrJ28KgLndY
In the full Colbert video notice the sports metaphors
See Colbert's full clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrJ28KgLndY
In the full Colbert video notice the sports metaphors
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