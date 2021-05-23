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Drop it Like it's Q.... Snooping The Anon with Derek Bartolacelli
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60 views • May 23, 2021
Gonna drop my sentiments and observations like it's hot regarding this Q-anon movement and how it's poisoning the wells of truthful information, truth seekers & truth speakers. how many of these predictions & promises have come to fruitless pass? how many outright bogus takes on conspiracies has cropped up since Q? how many are still clinging on to the dregs of hope in this 'wait & trust the plan' movement while our rights and freedoms are dwindling? these folks are the ones still clutching at straws to keep this hollow raft afloat.. like it's almost become a religion or cult in the way people behave with that relentless fervour.. i did see that q-anon shaman guy do a long video talk to continue giving reasons to believe why certain things didn't go according to scam.. or plan.. i do not trust these "super soldiers," they are under heavy mind control and it's an intense process for them to truly become deprogrammed from.. i thought he was an actor tho.. anywho
for around 2 decades, i never gave a single shit about ronald dump- he was always an asshole, lier, cheater, narcissist, and a double fuck-faced rich piece of shit.. forget a bad hair day, he's had a bad hair life- corny i know, but it's fitting for this clown ass cornball.. it's been shocking over the years as to how many people took him seriously, but then again alex jones put him on a pedestal too, so..
Saviour programming! snap out of it.. it's like the new agers with their heads in the clouds waiting on the galactic federation of false light or whatever extraterrestrial races are peddled to them.. can learn about it in this website i mentioned in the video: ascensionglossary.org
this whole Deep State term is kind of programmed and i've noticed it being used all the time since Q came outta the blue and folks chased the white rabbit, only to stop every so often to smell the droppings.. I feel like many people don't fully understand or can effectively explain what the deep state actually is.. i feel like it also gives people the intimidating idea that it's this grandioso entity that's bigger than goliath.. same goes for the terms "elite" or "powers that be" for these trashy people.. Call'em the kakistocracy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQyMaCNHfMM
Music credits:
Drop it like it's hot - Snoop Dogg
Drop - The Pharcyde
Outro - Drop it like it's hot (bebop remix) - Mason & Zeph
videos recorded by Derek Bartolacelli between mid january to mid march 2021 in Quimper & La Ciotat, France.. album art taken from a municipal sign here in Quimper and i'm guessing they've used this Q emblem for longer than q-anon has been around for.. yes, i took the pic at an angle on purpose to get the Q in that eye of the triangle position that everyone knows so well in regards to the capstone cabal of unilluminated light.. added the red and blue streaks to represent how the q movement has fragmented people into more divisions of division between people, which has polarized people to the right or the left sides of the shit show circus of politricks.. This video project consists of 20 videos and some music cuts, so my bad if you find it dragging on so long and come across a few redundancies.. this is the one and only video i wanted to produce in regards to the subject matter, so that's why it's nearly 2hrs- and i even left out a few of my lil videos.. that reminds me i forgot to smooth out the shakiness of the videos you see here, my bad
other video credits included (2):
Max Igan & The Q-denberg Disaster: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/The-Q-denberg-Disaster:6
Honest Government Ad: Q - Juice Media
https://odysee.com/@Thecontentgather:3/Honest-Government_Ad_Q:2
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/qanon-s-great-awakening-failed-to-materialize-what-s-next-could-be-worse/ar-BB1cWpMo?ocid=msedgntp
V playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Fake Ass Christians: https://odysee.com/@woeih:e/Mark-Passio-Fake-Ass-Christians-Part-1-of-2:c
AwakenYaMind: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Playlist page: https://www.youtube.com/user/dereman427/playlists
for around 2 decades, i never gave a single shit about ronald dump- he was always an asshole, lier, cheater, narcissist, and a double fuck-faced rich piece of shit.. forget a bad hair day, he's had a bad hair life- corny i know, but it's fitting for this clown ass cornball.. it's been shocking over the years as to how many people took him seriously, but then again alex jones put him on a pedestal too, so..
Saviour programming! snap out of it.. it's like the new agers with their heads in the clouds waiting on the galactic federation of false light or whatever extraterrestrial races are peddled to them.. can learn about it in this website i mentioned in the video: ascensionglossary.org
this whole Deep State term is kind of programmed and i've noticed it being used all the time since Q came outta the blue and folks chased the white rabbit, only to stop every so often to smell the droppings.. I feel like many people don't fully understand or can effectively explain what the deep state actually is.. i feel like it also gives people the intimidating idea that it's this grandioso entity that's bigger than goliath.. same goes for the terms "elite" or "powers that be" for these trashy people.. Call'em the kakistocracy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQyMaCNHfMM
Music credits:
Drop it like it's hot - Snoop Dogg
Drop - The Pharcyde
Outro - Drop it like it's hot (bebop remix) - Mason & Zeph
videos recorded by Derek Bartolacelli between mid january to mid march 2021 in Quimper & La Ciotat, France.. album art taken from a municipal sign here in Quimper and i'm guessing they've used this Q emblem for longer than q-anon has been around for.. yes, i took the pic at an angle on purpose to get the Q in that eye of the triangle position that everyone knows so well in regards to the capstone cabal of unilluminated light.. added the red and blue streaks to represent how the q movement has fragmented people into more divisions of division between people, which has polarized people to the right or the left sides of the shit show circus of politricks.. This video project consists of 20 videos and some music cuts, so my bad if you find it dragging on so long and come across a few redundancies.. this is the one and only video i wanted to produce in regards to the subject matter, so that's why it's nearly 2hrs- and i even left out a few of my lil videos.. that reminds me i forgot to smooth out the shakiness of the videos you see here, my bad
other video credits included (2):
Max Igan & The Q-denberg Disaster: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/The-Q-denberg-Disaster:6
Honest Government Ad: Q - Juice Media
https://odysee.com/@Thecontentgather:3/Honest-Government_Ad_Q:2
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/qanon-s-great-awakening-failed-to-materialize-what-s-next-could-be-worse/ar-BB1cWpMo?ocid=msedgntp
V playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Fake Ass Christians: https://odysee.com/@woeih:e/Mark-Passio-Fake-Ass-Christians-Part-1-of-2:c
AwakenYaMind: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Playlist page: https://www.youtube.com/user/dereman427/playlists
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