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THE LA PALMA VOLCANO IS BEING MANIPULATED TRYING TO SPLIT THE ISLAND CAUSE A MASSIVE TSUNAMI
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310 views • October 24, 2021
THE LA PALMA VOLCANO IS BEING MANIPULATED TRYING TO SPLIT THE ISLAND CAUSE A MASSIVE TSUNAMI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fje7voQS6KzQ/
PLEASE GO TO THIS LINK OF THE EMSC YOURSELF AND ZOOM IN ON LA PALMA
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
BULLETIN: EVIDENCE THAT LAPALMA ERUPTION & EARTHQUAKES ARE ARTIFICIAL ATTACK!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fje7voQS6KzQ/
PLEASE GO TO THIS LINK OF THE EMSC YOURSELF AND ZOOM IN ON LA PALMA
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
BULLETIN: EVIDENCE THAT LAPALMA ERUPTION & EARTHQUAKES ARE ARTIFICIAL ATTACK!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
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