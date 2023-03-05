The River Gang - Tender Me

Music Video: Tender Me by The River Gang (Aka: The Rivers)
This is a new mix of a track from our 2nd demo. The footage
used in the video is from the film The Sadist (1963) which
is in the public domain and not under copywrite.
Public Domain on Internet Archive:
https://archive.org/details/the-sadist-1963-remastered-movie-720p-hd
Creative Commons - No Copywrite
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/
Mubi - #164 The Sadist
https://mubi.com/lists/public-domain-greats
More info on the music videos here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
