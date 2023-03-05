Create New Account
The River Gang - Tender Me
The River Gang
Published a day ago

Music Video: Tender Me by The River Gang (Aka: The Rivers)


This is a new mix of a track from our 2nd demo. The footage

used in the video is from the film The Sadist (1963) which

is in the public domain and not under copywrite.


Public Domain on Internet Archive:

https://archive.org/details/the-sadist-1963-remastered-movie-720p-hd

Creative Commons - No Copywrite

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/

Mubi - #164 The Sadist

https://mubi.com/lists/public-domain-greats



More info on the music videos here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Keywords
the river gangmusic from the riverthe riverstender methe sadist

