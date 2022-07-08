Hospital security threatens NY woman trying to see her mother without vax card

7/7/22: Hospital security threatens woman trying to see her mother without vax card after her friends come back with her to support. He calls her a "fat f**k" while waving a steel water bottle around. Mt Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn.

Here's where it started when she first went into the hospital and argued with staff: https://www.bitchute.com/video/m8hf5nUbkHny/

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