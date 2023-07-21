NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK EDUCATES FAMILIES ON VACCINES

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Vaccine safety advocate and educational therapist, Dr. Shannon Kroner, shares her new children's book, I’m Unvaccinated and that’s Ok!. A first-of-its-kind, this entertaining and informative book was written to give a voice to children feeling ostracized for their family’s medical choices and helps open lines of communication between parent and child on why freedom of choice is so important. Dr. Kroner explains why a book like this is vital to the future of medical freedom and informed consent. ‘I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!’ is available at www.icandecide.shop, and anywhere books are sold.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31f8l4-new-childrens-book-educates-families-on-vaccines.html
