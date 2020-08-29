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NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ANALYST TELLS US MORE TRUTH ABOUT THE CV FRAUD - DAVID E. MARTIN (VIDEO)
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138 views • August 29, 2020
National Intelligence Analyst DAVID E. MARTIN, PhD, founder of IQ100 (NYSE) tells the world the truth about the Coronavirus research, the fraud, the patents, and the criminals…
“In 1999, there were a million patents digitized by IBM, and those million patents were the first time human innovations had been put into an electronic digital searchable format. We took that information and we did a very simple exercise using our linguistics genomics technology. We made the horrific assessments that approximately 1/3 of all patents, filed in the United States were function of forgeries, meaning, while that they had logistic variations, they actually covered the same subject matter. In 1999 patents on Coronavirus began started showing up and thus began the rabbit trail…”
“We know that Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the laundry list of people who wanted to take credit for inventing Coronavirus, were at the HUB of this story. From 2003-2018, they controlled 100 percent of the cash flow that built the empire around the industrial complex of Coronavirus.” - DAVID E. MARTIN, PhD (National Intelligence Analyst)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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London Real
https://londonreal.tv/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
“In 1999, there were a million patents digitized by IBM, and those million patents were the first time human innovations had been put into an electronic digital searchable format. We took that information and we did a very simple exercise using our linguistics genomics technology. We made the horrific assessments that approximately 1/3 of all patents, filed in the United States were function of forgeries, meaning, while that they had logistic variations, they actually covered the same subject matter. In 1999 patents on Coronavirus began started showing up and thus began the rabbit trail…”
“We know that Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the laundry list of people who wanted to take credit for inventing Coronavirus, were at the HUB of this story. From 2003-2018, they controlled 100 percent of the cash flow that built the empire around the industrial complex of Coronavirus.” - DAVID E. MARTIN, PhD (National Intelligence Analyst)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
London Real
https://londonreal.tv/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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