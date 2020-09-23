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LEGO Star Wars 75280 501st Legion Clone Troopers - Speed Build
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7 views • September 23, 2020
This building kit includes four LEGO minifigures: 501st Clone Troopers and a 501st Jet Trooper, with jetpack element, plus 2 Battle Droids and weapons for battles.
We sell LEGO Star Wars Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/star-wars/
Buy individual LEGO pieces:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Pop Metal by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
We sell LEGO Star Wars Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/star-wars/
Buy individual LEGO pieces:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Pop Metal by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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