Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Intense Russian Artillery Fire Directed at AFU - Attacks Northwest of Artyomovsk, Specifically in the Berkhovka area - part 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
111 views
Published a day ago

Drone footage of AFU attacks northwest of Artyomovsk, specifically in the Berkhovka area.

The video highlights the intense artillery fire directed at AFU infantry attempting to infiltrate the area.

Additionally, the footage reveals a burning M1113.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket