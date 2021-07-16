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Moderna Representative Admits Everybody is Part of an Experiment
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113 views • July 16, 2021
Injured woman speaks with Moderna representative who admits that all people who have received the injection are part of an experiment, and that there is "no FDA approved" vaccine for Covid-19.
For the full show https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/recordings-of-moderna-representative-making-horrific-admission-about-jab/
For the full show https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/recordings-of-moderna-representative-making-horrific-admission-about-jab/
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