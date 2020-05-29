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George Floyd Psyop? BUSTED!
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79233 views • May 29, 2020
Well the powers that be are exposing themselves and seem to be going all in to implement their globalist NWO. In this video I surgically expose this psyop.
REFERENCE LINKS:
👀👀...Wisdom of Solomon thru discernment! The George Floyd incident/another C.i.A. psyop!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZHdwjqoOKU
Protests Turn Violent in New York as Demonstrators and Police Clash During George Floyd Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2FYaZlyISk
Crowds on Demand:
https://www.crowdsondemand.com
George Has Your Back:
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2015/08/16/george-has-your-back-sundays-comic/
Subscribe to my channel on these platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
REFERENCE LINKS:
👀👀...Wisdom of Solomon thru discernment! The George Floyd incident/another C.i.A. psyop!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZHdwjqoOKU
Protests Turn Violent in New York as Demonstrators and Police Clash During George Floyd Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2FYaZlyISk
Crowds on Demand:
https://www.crowdsondemand.com
George Has Your Back:
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2015/08/16/george-has-your-back-sundays-comic/
Subscribe to my channel on these platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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