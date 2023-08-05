Tactical PE Featuring: Woman Fights Off Armed Attacker

Presented on US Sports Net by



Real Life Self-Defense

In demand tactical trainer for elite government agencies fbi, dea, dhs and tsa helps regular men and women of ANY age or ability defend themselves so they can stay safe and get home. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/RealLifeSelfDefense0823

When is it OK to fight back Athletes and Warriors? In today's world where in many areas the law is not being enforced; criminals are being emboldened to attack those they deem to be prey.

It's important that every law abiding man, woman, and child be armed and ready to fend off any would-be attacker at a moments notice.

Check out what one brave woman did to stop an armed attacker apparently without any self-defense skill, but a mindset of survival. And coach Gillete will break down how to develop the mentality of when to fight back while gaining the physical skill to do so efficiently and effectively. Get armed, get trained, and be at peace in power!

Video credits:

Woman Fights Off Armed Attacker

Inside Edition

@InsideEdition

https://www.youtube.com/@InsideEdition

When Is It OK to FIGHT?

Criticalbench

@Criticalbench

https://bit.ly/RealLifeSelfDefense0823

https://www.youtube.com/@Criticalbench

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

http://www.ussportsradio.net