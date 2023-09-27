Actual Cabbage Patch Babies?

Vintage postcards depicting babies for sale. What in the world happened here folks. What happened, exactly? #Repop? #Depop? Something more sinister? Maybe legit trying to help victims of the system? https://www.ranker.com/list/history-of-orphan-trains/nicky-benson



So many postcards it necessitated a book in full color. Credits to Mind Unveiled in video.

linktr.ee/mjtank108