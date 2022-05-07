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Life Expectancy Decreasing While Cancer & Heart Disease Rising-Tools To Help Survive These Times*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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At 31:45 to clarify anabolic state is the building state-catabolic state is the breakdown state.

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https://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2020/can-calorie-restriction-extend-your-lifespan/
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2017/11/intermittent-fasting-may-be-center-of-increasing-lifespan/
https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/longer-daily-fasting-times-improve-health-and-longevity-mice
https://thehealthymd.com/fasting-autophagy-and-loose-skin/
https://gero.usc.edu/2019/04/18/eat-less-live-longer-the-science-of-fasting-and-longevity/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3463459/
https://roguehealthandfitness.com/exercise-induces-autophagy/
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0038/0878/8544/files/Infographic_Autophagy-1.jpg
https://www.enzolifesciences.com/science-center/technotes/2018/may/does-autophagy-play-a-role-in-disease?/
http://feastfastforlife.com/the-benefits-of-autophagy-and-exercise/
https://www.disabled-world.com/fitness/food-pyramid.php
https://www.enzolifesciences.com/science-center/technotes/2018/may/does-autophagy-play-a-role-in-disease?/
https://therenegadepharmacist.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Fasting-Infographic-Hi-Res.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/57/d2/05/57d2051d0c78534ba175d6c30d942105.jpg
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-eating-plate/
https://www.libifit.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Intermittent-Fasting-by-the-hour.png
https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-938d2fb89d374805bf78dcbb9dfb1621
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0067/1796/4348/files/Types-of-Intermittent-Fasting.jpg?v=1559749036
https://sph.umich.edu/pursuit/2019posts/2019images/intermittent-fasting-daily-schedule.jpg
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1973/8173/files/IF-Chart.jpg?2076764705847533785
https://ultimatepaleoguide.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/24-Hr-Fasting.png
https://hips.hearstapps.com/hmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/images/whm-infographic-diets-a3-1605645699.png?resize=480:*
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/26/2b/fc/262bfcdc0d59ce9ab4b152b5c324797b.png

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/life-expectancy-continues-fall-eu
https://news.yahoo.com/melanoma-monday-skin-cancer-cases-213425440.html
https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html
https://www.healio.com/news/endocrinology/20220413/thyroid-cancer-burden-on-rise-in-us-europe
https://www.hhmi.org/news/cutting-calories-and-eating-right-time-day-leads-longer-life-mice
Keywords
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