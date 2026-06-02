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Israeli DM Katz says there is NO ceasefire in Lebanon & Israeli forces will continue operations 'by all means'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Lebanon reports Israeli strikes, despite the ceasefire announced by Trump

Israel reports Lebanese strikes, despite the ceasefire announced by Trump

Israeli Defense Minister Katz says there is no ceasefire in Lebanon and Israeli forces will continue operations "by all means."

USA AND IRAN HAVE NOT EXCHANGED MESSAGES FOR 2 DAYS — FARS

Adding:

Yesterday Axios reported on a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu in which Trump allegedly screamed at Bibi, asking if "he is f*cking crazy" and so on.

Few took the reporting seriously — Axios is known to publish deliberate media plants, and the "Trump falling out with Netanyahu" scenario has played out before.

But then washed-up radio host and Zionist attack dog Mark Levin had a meltdown about it on X, leading many to suspect there may be some truth to the story — Levin being an emotional wreck and not particularly known for his judgment. 🤷‍♂️

Several other Zionist MAGA influencers are also scrambling to identify who allegedly leaked the conversation.

We're still doubtful it really happened though.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding, Trump again posted that he asked Netanyahu not to strike Beirut.

Trump's post last night:

@realDonaldTrump • Truth Social icon Truth Social • June 1, 2026

I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY! President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116677048828976704

Adding, this morning:

Fourth round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations has begun in Washington. Delegations from both countries have scheduled two days of consultations.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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