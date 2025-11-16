BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1st Week in New House in El Salvador Tour – Unpacking, Painting & Organizing Chaos!
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
47 views • 24 hours ago

Our First Week in Our New El Salvador Home | Unpacking, Painting Kids’ Room & Organizing Chaos


Join us on an exciting journey as we kick off our first week in our new home in El Salvador! From unpacking endless boxes to organizing furniture, this week has been a whirlwind of activity. We’ve been learning how to adapt to our new surroundings while settling in and making this house feel like home. In this video, we’ll show you how we’ve started making this new space our own, including painting our kids’ room and navigating the chaos of setting up our new life. From exploring local shops to adjusting to the culture, it’s been a mix of challenges and excitement. Watch as we share our triumphs, setbacks, and everything in between, making the most of every moment in our new El Salvador home.


Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:


🏠 First Week in El Salvador: Dive into the emotional experience of relocating to a new country and what it's like to set up your home from scratch.

🖌️ Kids’ Room Painting Tips: Discover how we transformed our kids’ room into a fun, colorful space for our little ones. Get some practical painting tips and inspiration for your own home projects!

📦 Unpacking Tips: Learn how we tackled the chaos of unpacking and organizing our belongings in a new house. Our tips on decluttering and prioritizing items can help make your move smoother!

🛋️ Home Organization Ideas: Watch us as we organize our living spaces, find the perfect spots for furniture, and figure out where everything should go in our bigger home.

💰 Cost of Living Insights: Curious about life in El Salvador? In this video, we share what it’s like adjusting to the cost of living, and how it compares to Canada.


Bonus: Watch our journey unfold as we get used to our new environment and make El Salvador our home. From unpacking to family life in a new culture, you’ll see what it takes to settle into a new country.


Don't forget to hit the LIKE button, SUBSCRIBE, and SHARE this video with someone who loves home transformations!


 Subscribe Here: (https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1)


About Charity Hagenaars:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We are a Canadian family who relocated to El Salvador, and we're here to share our journey with you! From home renovations to raising our kids in a new country, we’ll document our experiences, the challenges we face, and the opportunities we uncover. Join us as we embrace this new chapter of our lives, create a new home, and explore everything El Salvador has to offer.


Follow Us on Social Media

📌Website: (http://www.hagenaars.com)

✉️ Email: ([email protected])

📘 Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/)

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: (https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily)

📸 Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/)

📲 Follow us on Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars)

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HF)


Related Videos:

[https://youtu.be/5WBKW9Om2DA?si=-mRuESOGqTCh-RqY]

[https://youtu.be/WiAvrzw9aDU?si=Sb90dHbmXRjLXm6P]

[https://youtu.be/vFyekSLesJw?si=b5vJXItHTYDX-VrH]

[https://youtu.be/94UikdsbfFs?si=FGaKTM0JvnWOUGvk]


Related Keywords:

moving vlog, new house vlog, family moving to el salvador, home organization, decorating kids' room, new home setup, life in el salvador, expat family life, house painting, organizing tips, unpacking tips, house transformation, el salvador living, expat experience, family life abroad, new beginnings in el salvador, living in el salvador, first week in el salvador, settling into a new home, home decor ideas, expat life in central america, family relocation to el salvador, adjusting to life in el salvador, moving tips for expats, el salvador house tour, unpacking chaos, el salvador family vlog, home improvement, living in a new country, organizing your home after a move, first impressions of el salvador


Trending Hashtags:

#FirstWeekInElSalvador #NewHouseVlog #ExpatLife #MovingToElSalvador #HomeOrganization #KidsRoomDecor #FamilyVlog #LifeInElSalvador #UnpackingChaos #HomeTransformation #ExpatExperience #ElSalvadorLiving


Call to Action:

What's your best unpacking or organization tip? Drop it in the comments below, we love hearing from you!


We hope you enjoyed our first week in El Salvador and look forward to sharing more of our journey with you. Don't forget to subscribe for more videos about our life in El Salvador, home renovations, and adventures as a family.

Thank you for watching, and stay tuned for more updates! 🌍✨


🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

Time zone: America/El_Salvador

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw


Keywords
house tourliving in el salvadorel salvador livingel salvador vlogfamily life abroadrelocating to el salvadorexpat experiencecharity hagenaarsmoving vlognew house vlogfamily moving to el salvadorunpacking tipsdecorating kids roomhome organizationhouse paintingfirst week in el salvadorexpat family lifenew home setuphome transformationsettling into a new homefamily relocation to el salvadorhome decor ideasnew home adventure
