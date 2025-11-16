1st Week in New House in El Salvador Tour – Unpacking, Painting & Organizing Chaos!

Our First Week in Our New El Salvador Home | Unpacking, Painting Kids’ Room & Organizing Chaos





Join us on an exciting journey as we kick off our first week in our new home in El Salvador! From unpacking endless boxes to organizing furniture, this week has been a whirlwind of activity. We’ve been learning how to adapt to our new surroundings while settling in and making this house feel like home. In this video, we’ll show you how we’ve started making this new space our own, including painting our kids’ room and navigating the chaos of setting up our new life. From exploring local shops to adjusting to the culture, it’s been a mix of challenges and excitement. Watch as we share our triumphs, setbacks, and everything in between, making the most of every moment in our new El Salvador home.





Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:





🏠 First Week in El Salvador: Dive into the emotional experience of relocating to a new country and what it's like to set up your home from scratch.

🖌️ Kids’ Room Painting Tips: Discover how we transformed our kids’ room into a fun, colorful space for our little ones. Get some practical painting tips and inspiration for your own home projects!

📦 Unpacking Tips: Learn how we tackled the chaos of unpacking and organizing our belongings in a new house. Our tips on decluttering and prioritizing items can help make your move smoother!

🛋️ Home Organization Ideas: Watch us as we organize our living spaces, find the perfect spots for furniture, and figure out where everything should go in our bigger home.

💰 Cost of Living Insights: Curious about life in El Salvador? In this video, we share what it’s like adjusting to the cost of living, and how it compares to Canada.





Bonus: Watch our journey unfold as we get used to our new environment and make El Salvador our home. From unpacking to family life in a new culture, you’ll see what it takes to settle into a new country.





About Charity Hagenaars:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We are a Canadian family who relocated to El Salvador, and we're here to share our journey with you! From home renovations to raising our kids in a new country, we’ll document our experiences, the challenges we face, and the opportunities we uncover. Join us as we embrace this new chapter of our lives, create a new home, and explore everything El Salvador has to offer.





We hope you enjoyed our first week in El Salvador and look forward to sharing more of our journey with you.

Thank you for watching, and stay tuned for more updates! 🌍✨





