Ivermectin from horse paste (Bimectin) for my throat infection MVI_7502+14merged

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice; I am not a doctor; consult a medical expert regarding using Ivermectin in any form for treating disease.

This past 4 days I have been taking a gram of Bimectin horse paste each day, and my infected throat has improved. I weigh roughly 60 kgs, and I receive about 20 mg of Ivermectin from each 1-gram dose. Equimec is essentially identical, Ivermectin-wise. Taking zinc with Ivermectin is advised for increased anti-viral efficacy. Not all throat infections are viral-caused, but Ivermectin is shown to ameliorate those that are. It may well be that regarding SARS CoV-2, the spike proteins associated with the Coronavirudae family (which include the common cold variants as well as influenza variants) are the main antagonists, and Ivermectin has mechanisms of action which neutralise them.