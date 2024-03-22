Create New Account
Rep Clay Higgins: We No Longer Have a Sovereign Border to Defend and Enforce our Laws.
Published Yesterday

Rep Clay Higgins: We No Longer Have a Sovereign Border to Defend and Enforce our Laws.  During a House Homeland Border Security Subcommittee hearing, Chairman Higgins (R-LA) discusses the processing of migrants into our sovereign territory.

 

Keywords
border crisisborder invasionrep clay higginshouse homeland border security subcommittee

