EP 2462-6PM Audits In Arizona & Georgia HEAT UP & Liberals In Total Meltdown Mode  

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President Trump lost Georgia by a mere 11,779. Those mystery ballots that appeared after GOP observers went home accounts for three times that number. Robb Pitts was the democrat’s man that made sure that happened. The Left managed to keep their fixer in place up until this point. They need him for 2022 and 2024. If the Fulton County audit is successful, the outrage will force them to eliminate him, and their advantage will disappear. When Georgians see how liberals tainted the integrity of the election, the entire state will more than likely swing towards the Republicans for the foreseeable future.
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