Final segment with Mike Adams and Tod Calender. Our fraudulent government - no oaths of Office - have committed war crimes . When do we say enough is enough ?
110 views
These missing Oaths of office are huge. Let's round up all these imposters and close the borders
Keywords
wargovernmentcrimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos