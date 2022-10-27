Atlantic Underground Podcast episode #115 Gregory Mannarino on Central banks and Global Collapse

Atlantic Underground Podcast with Gregory Mannarino





October 24, 2022





Gregory Mannarino is at the forefront of financial oversight and today we discuss the mechanisms and the control this has over our lives. We discuss the system and the upcoming Financial Collapse and how this will be the major cataclysm we face in modern society. Please share this and get it into the hands of those that need to prepare. Together we can survive divided we will be conquered.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dlyk5cvFqPW8/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email