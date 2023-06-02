A Citizen's Disclosure on UFOs and ETI with Terry Tibando - Part 3 of 3

Part 3 of 3. Terry Tibando talks about Hitler's Germany getting a downed UFO in 1936 and the Americans getting crashes and bodies. Terry screen shared the covers of his six books totaling 3,600 pages, on A Citizen's Disclosure on UFOs and ETI. He described their contents and how he tries to stay with evidence and what is true.

He showed pictures from Mars that could be bodies of humanoids who lived there, as well as some animals on Mars. He talked about pyramids on Mars, the Moon and Earth and their connection.

I agree with his spiritual perspective that what humanity needs is emphasis on our spiritual development, inter-dimensional growth. Our video was four hours long.

Terry says the human race is one race but I think there are several races.

We all thought highly of David Adair.

Terry described Type 1, 2 and 3 civilizations in the galaxy.

Terry said, “We need to be brought into line,” in regards to an E.T. view on human freedom which has people going in all different directions. I agree with this.

You can find Terry Tibando on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/terry.tibando

and

https://www.facebook.com/csetivancouver

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My three books are available at Amazon.

