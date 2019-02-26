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2/26/19 TOMMYTAKEDOWN Conspiracy to Destroy A Patriot: MI6, BBC, & S_ros NGO #WWG1WGA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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76 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/26/19: One day after T_mmy R_bins_n published his video proving that the BBC and H_pe N_t H_te, a S_ros funded NGO akin to Media Matters in the USA, conspired to destroy his character and possibly fabricate legal charges against him, T_mmy was removed from Facebook and Instagram, banned from both, and his video removed. In this video, he shares the full story of the dangerous attempted PSY OP FF that was meant to destroy his life.

T_mmy's documentary, Pan_drama plays @ minute 19. You can fast forward through the interview to minute 19 if you want to go straight to the documentary. I kept the AJ interview to keep people unfamiliar with TR some context.

For those not familiar with TR, he is a UK patriot who confronted the massive Pakistani Muslim child trafficking rings in his country and has been arrested multiple times for trying to expose them.

Please share this video on all of your social media platforms!

Please support TR's work and sign up for his news letter:
https://www.globalaim.co.uk/

Please subscribe to TR's YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6wdP5hTf_phre6Q3kFiV2g

Here is the video of the protest in front of BBC last Saturday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znMwjaQBgaA

If you would like to support YAFTV with PayPal:
[email protected] (please don't send personal msgs to this email)

May all people be Free and may the UK get it's #BREXIT ASAP!!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy