🚨🚨ATTN Border Patrol ALLIES





"You are the Messenger they cannot smear.



We have provided the Public honest reporting related to our Operations and DHS involvement.



DHS plays both sides and the Agency should be immediately abolished.



Unfortunately, the American Sheeple would rather hand responsibility over to their government masters, your bosses, rather than secure the Border themselves.



What will happen when your bosses see the Files of children trafficked through Southwest Keys?



What will they say to justify decades of known child trafficking?



It's obvious that the majority of Americans will continue down the path towards global enslavement... However, it's time to shine the light on the evil you yourselves facilitate and wash the blood from your hands.



To my BP Sources and friends, Andy Biggs may have refused protection for you, but he is complicit.



Try here 👇👇👇



Whistleblowers or border patrol agents who would like to testify please contact our team at" TheAmericaProject.com

@BlehmLawAZForensicAudit



Lewis Arthur

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q



paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

