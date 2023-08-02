Way More Rain if Underground Lake 3x California Isn't Being Pushed out under Deep Ocean?

My previous video on the Conspiracy Theory of Underground Federal Reserve Underground Baby Factories: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I2InfO7vLSd2/ If there are Ancient Nuclear Pumps putting out Pockets of Water the size of Great Lakes, & aren't being run because Russian Nuclear Subs are looking for the outlets, will that cause flooding in the Deep State Underground Bunkers? More: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

&

https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html



