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Nick's Near-Death Experience in Nirvana - Merkaba Chakras Podcast #1
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1 view • September 20, 2021
Enjoy this candid chat that Buddhist author, Von Galt has with Sci-Fi writer, Nick Meyer about his near-death experience. Nick died from a freak accident at work and recalls a blissful state of spiritual emptiness, which he knows was not heaven or hell. However, the experience still leaves him in awe. So what the hell was it, because no one he's sought information to explain it has come close to helping him understand it. Down the rabbit hole Nick goes until his friend, comedian Sam Tripoli of Tin Foil Hat and Zero pointed him to me. So, language cops beware, we throw some "F" bombs as Von explains the Buddhist concepts about the Game of Samsara (polarity), Heaven/Spirit World vs. Physical-world, Nirvana, and why these source code souls (Tulku children) are incarnating at this time in abundance to help humanity shift further into the parallel 5th-dimensional reality with Earth.
For more on Nick Meyer's work:
https://bit.ly/3j19nMF
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Merkaba Chakras Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
For more on Nick Meyer's work:
https://bit.ly/3j19nMF
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Merkaba Chakras Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
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