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Global Alert News - #289 - Dane Wigington
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140 views • February 21, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 20, 2021.
Spraying 1000's of tons of chemicals by aircraft means: Staying out of the sun, crop reduction to unsustainable levels, massive species decline. This is for nothing but a handful of people being funded for contracts to "save the world". In reality their "cure"...IS worse than the disease. This model looks like the CV19 lie, doesn't it?
Spraying 1000's of tons of chemicals by aircraft means: Staying out of the sun, crop reduction to unsustainable levels, massive species decline. This is for nothing but a handful of people being funded for contracts to "save the world". In reality their "cure"...IS worse than the disease. This model looks like the CV19 lie, doesn't it?
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