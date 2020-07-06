DEFEND THE CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC - Deputize American Patriot Citizens and Militias ** - WWG1WGA

** DEPUTIZE THE CITIZENS AND MILITIA

** President John F. Kennedy

-- “We need a nation of minute men; citizens not only prepared to take up arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as a basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for the freedom. The cause of liberty, the cause of America, cannot succeed with any lesser effort.”

JFK(D.POTUS) January 29, 1961, From the JFK Library

-- “By calling attention to a well-regulated militia for the security of the Nation, and the right of each citizen to keep and bear arms, our founding fathers recognized the essentially civilian nature of our economy. Although it is extremely unlikely that the fear of governmental tyranny, which gave rise to the 2nd amendment, will ever be a major danger to our Nation, the amendment still remains an important declaration of our basic military-civilian relationship, in which every citizen must be ready to participate in the defense of his country. For that reason I believe the 2nd Amendment will always be important.”

-- “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”