FDA Approved 55 Molecular Drug Entities!





CelesteSolum





The agency approved new molecular drug entities!

The past year was a return to form for approvals of new drugs by the US Food and Drug Administration. There were 55 new molecular entities that cleared the FDA’s hurdles in 2023.





Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news





Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!





https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste