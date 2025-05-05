WGN reporter destroyed by VAXX poison induced COLON CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 16, 2024 ‘Cancer sucks:’ WGN Reporter Mike Lowe reveals stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis. WGN Reporter Mike Lowe has revealed he is battling colon cancer.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=F-KDSy7OJN8
https://x.com/MikeLoweReports/status/1386025812118343686
Mike Lowe 11:34 AM · Apr 24, 2021
@MikeLoweReports
Bear Down and #Vax up! If you’re hesitant at all about the #vaccine, talk with YOUR OWN doctors, and make a decision based based their advice. #VaxUpIL
https://x.com/MikeLoweReports/status/1563618880513343490
Mike Lowe 1:06 PM · Aug 27, 2022
@MikeLoweReports
#Illinois now has now more than 1,000 #monkeypox cases (about 800 in #Chicago). Infections are slowing, according to
@chipublichealth
, in part because people are getting vaccinated. Here’s the information for city health department clinics: https://chicago.gov/city/en/sites/monkeypox/home/vaccine.html
@WGNNews
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
