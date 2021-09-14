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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Robotyka.
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3590 views • September 14, 2021
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy problematykę robotyki w kontekście oficjalnych wojskowych opracowań i badań. Dokumentujemy plany rozwoju sztucznej inteligencji i robotyki dla wojska do 2040 roku i przenoszenia tych technologii do rozwiązań cywilnych. W ostatniej części prezentujemy ostateczny cel i efekt rozwoju tych systemów. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą niezwykle ciekawą audycją.
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