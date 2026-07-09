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RT News - July 9 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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July 9, 2026

rt.com



Breaking news. Iran confirms it launched retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. That's after the ex head of US Central Command said his country has long needed to relocate its bases which are too close to the Islamic Republic. That's as the US launches another series of strikes on the Iranian province of Bushehr. Local officials say projectiles struck the perimeter of its nuclear facility. A major anti-conscription protest erupts in Ukraine as more men get seized and sent to the front. That as Zelensky meets Trump at the NATO summit asking for more cash and weapons from his backers. As New Zealand eyes a Pacific defence pact with Australia, we look into how treaties among the region's Island States have become a new anti-China strategy.


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