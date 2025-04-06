STALAG 17 ☭ CLASSIC COLORIZED SCENES FROM THE FILM, WILLIAM HOLDEN, DON TAYLOR, OTTO PREMINGER

VfB makes a big deal in regards to the 'time bomb' scene, but previous to that, there is another scene that should demand your attention...once you understand what it is you are watching





Right before Bagradian and Dunbar perform the 'time bomb' scene, Harry Shapiro and Animal are requested to serve tea to the two newly captured officers





This is a MOCKERY of the starvation imposed upon Germany at the war's end, as the supply lines were bombed





INSULT TO INJURY





Regardless, STALAG 17 is the only war film VfB recommends [PLATOON is my alternate], so please enjoy the craft, and be amused at the then-nascent attempt at colorization





SOME CLASSIC COLORIZED SCENES FROM THIS AMAZING FILM.

ALSO FEATURING ROBERT STRAUSS AS "ANIMAL", HARVEY LEMBECK AS HARRY SHAPIRO, PETER GRAVES AS PRICE AND NEVILLE BRAND AS DUKE. RELEASED IN 1953 AND STILL GREAT NOW!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17EtVL26ebM