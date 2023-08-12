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SIT DOWN WITH RAELYN NELSON – WILLIE NELSON’S GRANDDAUGHTER
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37 views • August 12, 2023

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


August 11, 2023


Raelyn Nelson of the Raelyn Nelson Band joins Teddy to discuss coming up in the music industry, her success with her band and what it is like being the granddaughter of the iconic Willie Nelson. She also discusses her new release today. Follow Raelyn Nelson Band here –

•www.raelynnelsonband.com/

• Twitter! @raelynnelson

•Instagram @raelynnelsonband

•facebook.com/raelynnelsonband

•You tube: https://youtu.be/S-3usNaqB5o


https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36n8vb-live-9pm-sit-down-with-raelyn-nelson-willie-nelsons-granddaughter.html

Keywords
musicwillie nelsonmusic industryteddy danielsin the trenchesraelyn nelson
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