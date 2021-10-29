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Biden Wants to Give $450,000 to BORDER CROSSERS? (2021) Prophetic
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73 views • October 29, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 148:7 Praise the LORD from the earth, ye dragons, and all deeps:
Psa 148:13 Let them praise the name of the LORD: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven.
Psa 148:7 Praise the LORD from the earth, ye dragons, and all deeps:
Psa 148:13 Let them praise the name of the LORD: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven.
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