NY Times Shills Expensive Weight Loss Pharmaceutical for "People WITH Obesity"

New York Times in the main stream media have become paid shells by the pharmaceutical industry. In the bulls-eye right now is to rid the public, of the belief that obesity is a matter of personal choice, and that there's nothing you can do about it, and that it's not your choice, so they can #wegovy to you, via your insurance carrier, and get the public at large to pay for it with increasing Insurance premiums. It is the height of corruption.#nytimes #bigpharma #obesity #personalchoice

"You have obesity"





original column: https://us.yahoo.com/news/obesity-drugs-come-side-effect-115136988.html





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more