NY Times Shills Expensive Weight Loss Pharmaceutical for "People WITH Obesity"
Recharge Freedom
Published Wednesday

New York Times in the main stream media have become paid shells by the pharmaceutical industry. In the bulls-eye right now is to rid the public, of the belief that obesity is a matter of personal choice, and that there's nothing you can do about it, and that it's not your choice, so they can #wegovy to you, via your insurance carrier, and get the public at large to pay for it with increasing Insurance premiums. It is the height of corruption.#nytimes #bigpharma #obesity #personalchoice

"You have obesity"


original column: https://us.yahoo.com/news/obesity-drugs-come-side-effect-115136988.html


