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Big Tech Losing Bioweapon Truth War: Real Covid Vaxx Injuries EXPLODE online
High Hopes
High Hopes
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580 views • September 02, 2022

Stew Peters Show


September 1, 2022


The clot shot is causing misery for unsuspecting Americans!


Cat Parker joins to detail how the deadly dose of J&J turned her life upside down. She has narcolepsy, extreme hair loss, continuous ear infections, and so much more.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1i9vuz-big-tech-losing-bioweapon-truth-war-real-covid-vaxx-injuries-explode-online.html


Keywords
healthbig techadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinejohnson and johnsonbioweapononlineshotinoculationinjectionvaxxmiserycovidstew petersj and jcat parkertruth war
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