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Protect and Serve The People - listen up all POLICE, MILITARY and DOCTORS! USA, UK, NZ and AUS!
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303 views • August 19, 2021
You serve under the people and the tax payers pay your wages, why on Earth would you serve the authorities going against the people who also pay their wages?
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