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Vandalia School Board Meeting September 20, 2021
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30 views • September 24, 2021
Carol Kerr has important questions for the Vandalia School Board. They are EXPLOSIVE....!
After explaining she had research that shows masks are dangerous, she said she decided to “follow the money” and asked if the district was receiving money in exchange for having masking and protocols in place.
Where did the money go that the school received...?
After explaining she had research that shows masks are dangerous, she said she decided to “follow the money” and asked if the district was receiving money in exchange for having masking and protocols in place.
Where did the money go that the school received...?
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