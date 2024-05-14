Enjoy the Day

What do you do at the end of a difficult day? One of the things I do is to enjoy watching good golf. Whatever your choice, though, make certain you are enjoying the presence of the Holy Spirit.
#Relax, #EnjoyTheHolySpirit, #EnjoyTheDay
