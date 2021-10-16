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RICCARDO BOSI “WE ARE COMING FOR YOU” - DOWN UNDER THE PRISON ISLAND
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245 views • October 16, 2021
Australian children are still be being abused and murdered. The Guilty must be brought to justice. All Australians deserve to know the truth. ~Riccardo Bosi Did you know that John Howard placed a 90 year suppression order on high profile podophiles? Due to those suppression orders the 28 Podophiles that remain amongst us and possibly in high positions of power are most likely reoffending again and again and again. Even worse facilitating this disgusting acts for others.
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