Todd Callender: Weaponizing Healthcare, Overcoming Mandates & Clouthub

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Todd Callender of Disabled Rights Advocates has successfully used the ADA to subvert vaccine mandates. The EEOC has also successfully fought mask mandates. Government and healthcare have been weaponized against the people. The masses must know their Rights and refuse to comply. There are organizations to help such as 5SmallStones.com & vaxxedchoice.com. Legal researcher Katherine Watt speculates that the planned genocide has been going on for hundreds of years. Callender is now the CEO of Clouthub.
5smallstones.com
Vaxxchoice.com
https://clouthub.com
Todd Callender, Vaccine mandates news, Mask mandate 2023, Planned genocide covid jabs, Medical martial law, Weaponization of public health, 5SmallStones.com, Vaxxedchoice.com, Katherine Watt substack, Clouthub App
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