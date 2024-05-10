Harley Davidson Nuts and Bolts

If You're into the older bikes you may have a problem finding fasteners and the old bikes use 24 TPI (Treads per inch) and the modern bolts use 20 TPI My local Home Depot and Tractor Supply have a limited selection of 24 TPI so here is a solution to the problem.
