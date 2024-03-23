P.1 I bought my 3rd Canon Ixus 285 today (AND IT HAS GONE UP $160!) MVI_9088(1stseg.)

My current Canon Ixus 285 camera is showing signs of giving up the ghost, or being less suitable due to dust behind its lens, and so, lest it give up on me and leaves me camera-less, I have pre-emptively bought a new one. I had hoped to get a better model, however, the price of the next most compact Canon models that interest me are over $600, and bulkier. I am disappointed that I have paid over half extra again compared to my last purchase a year and a half ago. Technology normally drops in price. On the bright side, I find the quality and compactness of the Ixus 285 will keep me satisfied for some time yet.

